Crush nyana or just 'yano's fever? Zozi says she's a fan of this Cassper track

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to be crushing hard on Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and fans are adamant Zozi secretly feels the same way after she revealed that she loves one of his songs.

During a media interview at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday, Miss Universe revealed that she is a big fan of DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest's hit track Phoyisa.

When asked what South African jam she was going to blast after coming home, Zozi could not hold back her excitement, screaming “Phoyisa”.

Zozi returned to SA for the first time since securing the coveted Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.

Cassper has been trying to take his shot with the beauty queen and, gushing over the moment, said: “I've made it! Miss Universe likes Phoyisa! Kabza and Maphorisa ngiyabonga for ugung shaya nge through pass gents!!!!”