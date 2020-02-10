TshisaLIVE

Giant float, wall mural & a lekker braai: Mzansi's happy to have Zozi Tunzi home!

10 February 2020 - 13:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is back in South Africa.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is back in South Africa.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming will forever be etched in her heart, as South Africans went all out for their queen.

Among all the supercool things planned for Zozi is a huge float that is undeniably fit for a queen.

The float, built on a car trailer by four teams, took nearly two weeks to construct

Made by Henk Henderson, from Henderson Worx in Pretoria, it was created to reflect the Wave of Love outfit she wore on the Miss Universe pageant stage.

“It is the most wonderful form of transport ever. And I should know — I’ve ridden on those New York horse-drawn carriages that take you around Central Park,” Zozi gushed about her cool ride.

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi: There’s no place like home, no place like SA

Zozi is happy to be home where she gathers her strength!
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

The beauty queen was also honoured with a mural by local artists Aphethuxolo Sibariboyi, Lwando Hlazo and his sister, Azola Ntlantsana, in her hometown of Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape. 

The artists wanted to immortalise Zozi in the area she grew up in. Captured on a library wall, in prominent view, it is a pastoral scene with Zozi in full traditional dress, surrounded by young people.

“They got me. That painting is beautiful and I love that they put me in traditional garb — a brightly coloured Xhosa bead necklace and a beaded headscarf. It’s relatable to everyone who lives here and I can carry this image with me wherever I am in the world,” Zozi said at the unveiling.

Despite the rainy, gloomy weather at the weekend, Mzansi showed up in numbers to welcome Zozi when she arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

The weekend festivities left the country feeling like one big family. One of the most touching moments was when Zozi was reunited with her family, especially her grandma.

Here are some snaps and videos from the weekend.

MORE

Rasta comes under fire for painting of Zozibini Tunzi at official homecoming

Rasta joined hundreds of fans in welcoming Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi home on Saturday morning.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Song, dance and tears at OR Tambo International as #ZoziComesHome

Thousands showed up at OR Tambo International to welcome Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Miss Universe welcomed home by hundreds

Hundreds of well-wishers roared with excitement as Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi touched down at the Mthatha Airport on Saturday afternoon.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Thank you for inspiring all the girls of SA: Rousing homecoming for Miss Universe

Ten-year-old Sitasati Fakude had already waited hours to see her idol. She had woken up at 5.30am, put on her pink, princess-style dress and gold ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Song, dance and tears at OR Tambo International as #ZoziComesHome TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Sonia Mbele turns up the heat on beach vacay TshisaLIVE
  3. Cedric Fourie claps back at troll: I’m an LGBTQI+ ally. I’m not gay TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane's dance moves will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Are funerals reality show material? MaMkhize splits Twitter! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X