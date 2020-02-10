Giant float, wall mural & a lekker braai: Mzansi's happy to have Zozi Tunzi home!
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming will forever be etched in her heart, as South Africans went all out for their queen.
Among all the supercool things planned for Zozi is a huge float that is undeniably fit for a queen.
The float, built on a car trailer by four teams, took nearly two weeks to construct
Made by Henk Henderson, from Henderson Worx in Pretoria, it was created to reflect the Wave of Love outfit she wore on the Miss Universe pageant stage.
“It is the most wonderful form of transport ever. And I should know — I’ve ridden on those New York horse-drawn carriages that take you around Central Park,” Zozi gushed about her cool ride.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi stole hearts worldwide when she was crowned on December 8 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, US. She hit the ground running with work, while adjusting her new life in the Big Apple, New York. Tunzi returned to SA on February 8 2020. TimesLIVE had a quick catch-up with her to get the lowdown on her new role, fashion and missing home.
The beauty queen was also honoured with a mural by local artists Aphethuxolo Sibariboyi, Lwando Hlazo and his sister, Azola Ntlantsana, in her hometown of Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape.
The artists wanted to immortalise Zozi in the area she grew up in. Captured on a library wall, in prominent view, it is a pastoral scene with Zozi in full traditional dress, surrounded by young people.
“They got me. That painting is beautiful and I love that they put me in traditional garb — a brightly coloured Xhosa bead necklace and a beaded headscarf. It’s relatable to everyone who lives here and I can carry this image with me wherever I am in the world,” Zozi said at the unveiling.
Despite the rainy, gloomy weather at the weekend, Mzansi showed up in numbers to welcome Zozi when she arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.
Must have been really funny!😂— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) February 9, 2020
Kumnandi kum ndisekhaya❤️ pic.twitter.com/i4WeneiJRU
The weekend festivities left the country feeling like one big family. One of the most touching moments was when Zozi was reunited with her family, especially her grandma.
Here are some snaps and videos from the weekend.