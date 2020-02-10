Giant float, wall mural & a lekker braai: Mzansi's happy to have Zozi Tunzi home!

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming will forever be etched in her heart, as South Africans went all out for their queen.

Among all the supercool things planned for Zozi is a huge float that is undeniably fit for a queen.

The float, built on a car trailer by four teams, took nearly two weeks to construct

Made by Henk Henderson, from Henderson Worx in Pretoria, it was created to reflect the Wave of Love outfit she wore on the Miss Universe pageant stage.

“It is the most wonderful form of transport ever. And I should know — I’ve ridden on those New York horse-drawn carriages that take you around Central Park,” Zozi gushed about her cool ride.