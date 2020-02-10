IN PICS | Anele Mdoda did the most at the #Oscars and looked amazing too!

It's unfortunate that Charlize Theron lost out at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday, but Anele Mdoda, who covered the red carpet action for M-Net, gave Mzansi something to celebrate.

Anele was a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous Juan William Aria décolletage sequinned dress. Sis also did the most on the ever-so-hectic carpet and scored interviews with Hollywood A-listers such as Al Pacino, Regina King and our very own Charlize.

“I had to get her. There was no other way. I would not be allowed back into the country if I had not,” Anele captioned a snap of her and Charlize.

Charlize was nominated for an Oscar in the best actress category for her role in the movie, Bombshell. However, she lost the award to Renee Zellweger, who won it for Judy.

It was the third time Charlize was nominated for an Oscar. She bagged the best actress award in 2004 for her role in Monster. In 2006, she was nominated in the same category, for the film, North Country.

The night wasn't a total let-down for the established actress, as her film bagged the best hair and make-up award.