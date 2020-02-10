Jamie Bartlett on leaving David Genaro behind - 'I'm very relieved it’s come to an end'

After 13 years of playing David Genaro on Rhythm City, actor Jamie Bartlett says he feels relieved his character has come to an end.

Over the years, viewers have watched Genaro go through different phases, difficulties and emotions.

From being a cold-blooded killer to faking his own death and coming back as his “twin brother”, the character kept viewers glued for a very long time.

Now that it's over, Jamie said it was time to let the character rest.

“I feel very relieved. I had to really drill him and to bellow oxygen into him. The storyline was very engaging and it has come to pass,” Jamie told Newsroom Afrika.

Jamie said playing Genaro was easy and interesting because some of the dialogue was originally his own.

“It's been really a real gas to slip into his shoes and I feel very privileged playing the character,” said Jamie.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE earlier this month, Jamie praised e.tv for allowing him to breathe oxygen into the character.

“You can't play a character like that unless you love it. When you are Genaro, you need to make sure the audience is connected from all genres to all ages.

“You know you are doing something right when people shout and weep when they see you.”

Meanwhile, the social media streets are still in mourning about the character's death, with some believing he will still make a comeback.