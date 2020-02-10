TshisaLIVE

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi elected ambassador for fight against gender-based violence

10 February 2020 - 11:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been chosen as an ambassador for SA in the fight against gender-based violence.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Zozibini Tunzi for her work in battling the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence (GBV) on the African continent, electing her an ambassador in the fight.

The announcement was made as Ramaphosa took his place as AU chair at the weekend. He will share the position with arts and culture deputy minister Nocawe Mafu.

Speaking at a homecoming celebration for Zozi in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, Mafu said the president had been asked to address the issue of violence against women on the continent.

“He said: 'I can do it because already I have an ambassador in SA. Her name is Zozibini Tunzi. She has already committed to this challenge, so I can take it, as president and as the government of South Africa, that she will be championing it on behalf of the government,” Mafu said.

The government would fight GBV and femicide on the continent “using the face of a women from Esidwadweni in Tsolo”, she said.

Hundreds of well-wishers greeted Zozibini as she arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday and, in the afternoon, at Mthatha airport. Screams and tears flowed as fans welcomed the beauty queen home.

This is the first time she has set foot in SA since winning the hotly contested Miss Universe title on December 8 in Atlanta, US, making millions proud.

Speaking on her homecoming, Zozi told TshisaLIVE: “There is no place like home. No place like SA. I feel like this is where I gather my strength. So being home is like having a renewed spirit in me.”

Since being crowned, the Tsolo-born beauty queen has consistently kept in touch with South Africans.

Here are five must-see moments from her homecoming:

OR Tambo arrival 

Mthatha parade 

Her parents' warm welcome 

South Africans sing “we're proud of our child”

A fan of Phoyisa by Maphorisa

