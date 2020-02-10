Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi elected ambassador for fight against gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Zozibini Tunzi for her work in battling the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence (GBV) on the African continent, electing her an ambassador in the fight.
The announcement was made as Ramaphosa took his place as AU chair at the weekend. He will share the position with arts and culture deputy minister Nocawe Mafu.
Speaking at a homecoming celebration for Zozi in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, Mafu said the president had been asked to address the issue of violence against women on the continent.
“He said: 'I can do it because already I have an ambassador in SA. Her name is Zozibini Tunzi. She has already committed to this challenge, so I can take it, as president and as the government of South Africa, that she will be championing it on behalf of the government,” Mafu said.
The government would fight GBV and femicide on the continent “using the face of a women from Esidwadweni in Tsolo”, she said.
Hundreds of well-wishers greeted Zozibini as she arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday and, in the afternoon, at Mthatha airport. Screams and tears flowed as fans welcomed the beauty queen home.
This is the first time she has set foot in SA since winning the hotly contested Miss Universe title on December 8 in Atlanta, US, making millions proud.
Speaking on her homecoming, Zozi told TshisaLIVE: “There is no place like home. No place like SA. I feel like this is where I gather my strength. So being home is like having a renewed spirit in me.”
Since being crowned, the Tsolo-born beauty queen has consistently kept in touch with South Africans.
Here are five must-see moments from her homecoming:
OR Tambo arrival
I can never thank you enough for this. Thank you so much South Africa🇿🇦❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/yz4Nkbu7d6— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) February 9, 2020
Mthatha parade
I've been waiting a long time for this moment 👑😍#ZoziComeshome pic.twitter.com/0Ruut1KsLX— Sinethemba Mbandlasi (@SMbandlasi) February 9, 2020
WATCH | A group of Sidwadweni villagers, mostly young people , arriving at the Mthatha Airport to welcome Miss Universe pic.twitter.com/MdZDcpyKsy— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) February 8, 2020
Her parents' warm welcome
I don’t doubt for a second, that my late father and I would have the same connection #ZozibiniTunzi has with her father. Today, right now...I miss my father🥺🥺. #ZoziComeshome #ZoziHomeComing #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/24aMNyjJJz— Qhamani Lingani (@QhamaniLingani) February 9, 2020
South Africans sing “we're proud of our child”
Situation right at the airport #ZoziComeshome pic.twitter.com/MsGOKm5vvC— SimJavu (@Zizojavu) February 8, 2020
