TshisaLIVE

Sbahle Mpisane opens up about accident: I broke all the bones in my body

10 February 2020 - 06:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Sbahle Mpisane shares new details about her car accident in 2018.
Sbahle Mpisane shares new details about her car accident in 2018.
Image: Sbahle Mpisane/Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane's recovery journey has come a long way since the fatal car accident that almost took her life in 2018.

The fitness guru and TV personality lost control of her car on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban during the early hours of August 9. Emergency officials had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the overturned vehicle which, reportedly also burst into flames, and she spent several months in ICU.  

Speaking to Drum Magazine, Sbahle revealed the extent of her injuries, claiming to have broken every bone in her body during the crash. She thanked God she is still alive.

“I broke all the bones in my body. Both my arms, my fin­gers, both my legs and my toes.

“I haven’t told any­one about the ex­tent of how in­jured I was. It was every­thing, my lungs, my liver.

“Hon­estly, I don’t know how I sur­vived. Even my doc­tors don’t know. I think it was God, That’s why I de­cided to re­turn my thank­ful­ness to Him by do­ing the most for Him.”

Though she remembers parts of what happened before the accident, Sbahle said she still can't recall what happened afterwards.

Sbahle Mpisane: My recovery has been the toughest journey of my life

It's been a long, hard journey for Sbahle.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Last year, Sbahle shook fans when she claimed to know who was responsible for her car accident, but now said she took full responsibility for the crash and that she was distracted by a “situation” that was going on.

The star has since started to drive again, giving fans a glimpse of her recovery on the reality show Kwa Mam'Mkhize.

The star also admitted on that show that her slow recovery had left her feeling “sad”, and led to her staying in a wheelchair for about two months without walking.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE a day after the debut of a show showcasing her family's personal life, Sbahle said her life changed forever the day she woke up from the accident.

“From the person I used to be and then I wake up in hospital like that ... these things make you sad. But you think, what's next. Depression and everything will hit it. I said instead of crying about something I can't change, let me try harder and make my situation better.”

READ MORE

Sbahle Mpisane gives fat shamers the middle finger

Mind you, Sbahle still looks gorgeous AF
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'My recovery is going really well' -Sbahle Mpisane

Despite having it all, fitness fundi, TV personality and social media celebrity Sbahle Mpisane felt like life was so unfair to her when she was ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Fans applaud Sbahle for driving again after horror accident

"Sbahle is a strong woman. i love that she's driving and fighting to get her life back."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Song, dance and tears at OR Tambo International as #ZoziComesHome TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Sonia Mbele turns up the heat on beach vacay TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane's dance moves will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Are funerals reality show material? MaMkhize splits Twitter! TshisaLIVE
  5. Cedric Fourie claps back at troll: I’m an LGBTQI+ ally. I’m not gay TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X