Sbahle Mpisane opens up about accident: I broke all the bones in my body

Sbahle Mpisane's recovery journey has come a long way since the fatal car accident that almost took her life in 2018.

The fitness guru and TV personality lost control of her car on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban during the early hours of August 9. Emergency officials had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the overturned vehicle which, reportedly also burst into flames, and she spent several months in ICU.

Speaking to Drum Magazine, Sbahle revealed the extent of her injuries, claiming to have broken every bone in her body during the crash. She thanked God she is still alive.

“I broke all the bones in my body. Both my arms, my fin­gers, both my legs and my toes.

“I haven’t told any­one about the ex­tent of how in­jured I was. It was every­thing, my lungs, my liver.

“Hon­estly, I don’t know how I sur­vived. Even my doc­tors don’t know. I think it was God, That’s why I de­cided to re­turn my thank­ful­ness to Him by do­ing the most for Him.”

Though she remembers parts of what happened before the accident, Sbahle said she still can't recall what happened afterwards.