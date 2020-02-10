Sbahle Mpisane opens up about accident: I broke all the bones in my body
Sbahle Mpisane's recovery journey has come a long way since the fatal car accident that almost took her life in 2018.
The fitness guru and TV personality lost control of her car on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban during the early hours of August 9. Emergency officials had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the overturned vehicle which, reportedly also burst into flames, and she spent several months in ICU.
Speaking to Drum Magazine, Sbahle revealed the extent of her injuries, claiming to have broken every bone in her body during the crash. She thanked God she is still alive.
“I broke all the bones in my body. Both my arms, my fingers, both my legs and my toes.
“I haven’t told anyone about the extent of how injured I was. It was everything, my lungs, my liver.
“Honestly, I don’t know how I survived. Even my doctors don’t know. I think it was God, That’s why I decided to return my thankfulness to Him by doing the most for Him.”
Though she remembers parts of what happened before the accident, Sbahle said she still can't recall what happened afterwards.
Last year, Sbahle shook fans when she claimed to know who was responsible for her car accident, but now said she took full responsibility for the crash and that she was distracted by a “situation” that was going on.
The star has since started to drive again, giving fans a glimpse of her recovery on the reality show Kwa Mam'Mkhize.
The star also admitted on that show that her slow recovery had left her feeling “sad”, and led to her staying in a wheelchair for about two months without walking.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE a day after the debut of a show showcasing her family's personal life, Sbahle said her life changed forever the day she woke up from the accident.
“From the person I used to be and then I wake up in hospital like that ... these things make you sad. But you think, what's next. Depression and everything will hit it. I said instead of crying about something I can't change, let me try harder and make my situation better.”