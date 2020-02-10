TshisaLIVE

SK Khoza gushes over his bae: You make me feel like I'm the only person in the world

10 February 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Actor Sthembiso Khoza on loving his girlfriend, Pabee Moganedi.
Actor Sthembiso Khoza on loving his girlfriend, Pabee Moganedi.
Image: Actor Sthembiso Khoza// Instagram

Actor Sthembiso Khoza is head over heels in love with his bae, actress Pabee Moganedi.

SK shared a heartfelt Instagram post to his bae expressing how he loved that he could be himself with her.

“The way you look at me, makes me feel like I'm the only person in the world. With you, I can be myself.”

SK explained how he loved that their love for each other also had an element of friendship and how everything seemed perfect when he was with her.  

“I love that we are also friends at the same time. When we're together, all my problems disappear. You make my heart smile.”

After being together for more than a year, SK shared how they were each other's support systems and how they could be themselves with each other.

“You know me better than I know myself. You’re always there for me, no matter what. You let me be myself and you encourage me to find more of myself. You are truthful and vulnerable to me.”

The former The Queen actor said Pabee encouraged him when he failed in his endeavours and he appreciated the sacrifices she made for him.

“You encourage me after I feel like I’ve failed. You make me feel like I can get through anything, as long as I have you. You sacrifice and work so hard, without even realising that you are.

