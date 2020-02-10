Vusi Nova escapes car crash without a scratch

Vusi Nova was once again reminded of how fragile life is this past weekend when his car rolled off the road due to the wet roads and rainfall.

The Naninina hitmaker took to Instagram to express his gratitude to God for helping him escape what could have been a fatal accident without a scratch.

"People couldn't believe that I made it out alive because of how my car was and I still have slight headaches but I'm fine," Vusi told TshisaLIVE.

Vusi explained he was on his way to the airport to catch a flight to Port Elizabeth. Due to heavy rainfall experienced in Joburg over the weekend, his car hit a puddle of water and he lost control.

"God is great all the time! This happened this morning on my way to the airport! The car rolled and not even a scratch on me! This for me is proof that there’s so much I still need to do before it’s my time... I’m also glad I was alone in the car. Jozi is wet, guys please be careful on the roads. Grateful to be alive! Gratitude."

The singer said for him this accident was another reminder that he doesn't want to leave this earth having not achieved his full potential and fulfilling his life purpose which is making timeless music.

"I'm in the studio working on my album that will be released during Easter. I'm always in the studio to make music because I don't want to be forgotten when I'm gone but I want to leave a legacy," he added.

Vusi's friends and industry mates expressed their gratitude that his life was spared, saying that material things could always be replaced but not life.

Watch the video of the wrecked car below.