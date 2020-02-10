TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lillian Dube on missing Somizi’s wedding: He'll get married again

10 February 2020 - 06:44 By Kyle Zeeman
Veteran actress Lillian Dube was invited to the wedding, but had a schedule mix-up.
Veteran actress Lillian Dube was invited to the wedding, but had a schedule mix-up.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Ma Lillian Dube missed Somhale's wedding last week, but joked that she was not bothered because Somizi would “get married again”.

The actress told 5FM's Thando Thabethe that she was invited to Somizi and Mohale's white wedding, but a mix-up with dates saw her miss the ceremony.

“I knew that he was getting married on the 30th, because I was invited. Everything was alright, my plus one went to buy a dress on Thursday, the day of the wedding, and the daughter says, 'Are you going to another wedding because Somizi is getting married today?'”

The star joked that she was “glad” she missed it.

“Somizi will get married again,” she said, smiling and giggling.

Fans picked up on the joke and took to the comments section of Thando's post to share their amusement.

Meanwhile, Somizi thanked those who attended the ceremony and encouraged fans to watch the wedding when it hits TV screens as part of a special on Showmax.

Somizi & Mohale: The Union premieres on February 24. Episodes will be aired every Monday, ending with the white wedding on March 16.

The Idols SA judge has been teasing moments from the nuptials on social media.

MCM

My people

