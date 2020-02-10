WATCH | Lillian Dube on missing Somizi’s wedding: He'll get married again
Ma Lillian Dube missed Somhale's wedding last week, but joked that she was not bothered because Somizi would “get married again”.
The actress told 5FM's Thando Thabethe that she was invited to Somizi and Mohale's white wedding, but a mix-up with dates saw her miss the ceremony.
“I knew that he was getting married on the 30th, because I was invited. Everything was alright, my plus one went to buy a dress on Thursday, the day of the wedding, and the daughter says, 'Are you going to another wedding because Somizi is getting married today?'”
The star joked that she was “glad” she missed it.
“Somizi will get married again,” she said, smiling and giggling.
Here is how Koko missed @somizi ‘s wedding #ThabootyDrive pic.twitter.com/gltPTzDlf0— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) February 4, 2020
Fans picked up on the joke and took to the comments section of Thando's post to share their amusement.
Meanwhile, Somizi thanked those who attended the ceremony and encouraged fans to watch the wedding when it hits TV screens as part of a special on Showmax.
Somizi & Mohale: The Union premieres on February 24. Episodes will be aired every Monday, ending with the white wedding on March 16.
The Idols SA judge has been teasing moments from the nuptials on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Joy and love everywhere. @inimitable_wv can we do this again I cant get over it. Just look at the faces around us especially my mother inlaw and father inlaw #somhalewhitewedding if u were not there dont stress the 24th feb is around the corner only and exclusively on @showmaxonline