WATCH | Lillian Dube on missing Somizi’s wedding: He'll get married again

Ma Lillian Dube missed Somhale's wedding last week, but joked that she was not bothered because Somizi would “get married again”.

The actress told 5FM's Thando Thabethe that she was invited to Somizi and Mohale's white wedding, but a mix-up with dates saw her miss the ceremony.

“I knew that he was getting married on the 30th, because I was invited. Everything was alright, my plus one went to buy a dress on Thursday, the day of the wedding, and the daughter says, 'Are you going to another wedding because Somizi is getting married today?'”

The star joked that she was “glad” she missed it.

“Somizi will get married again,” she said, smiling and giggling.