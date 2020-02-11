Here's why MaMkhize agreed to do a reality show

TshisaLIVE

Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize talks about why she said yes to a reality show.
Image: Shauwn Mkhize/ Instagram

Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has opened up about the decision making process behind letting Mzansi into her life, explaining that she wanted to prove she's not a fraudster. 

Mam'Mkhize as she's now popularly known told Drum magazine that she wanted to dispel perceptions about her. 

While her reality show, Kwa Mam'Mkhize, has tongues wagging week after week, the businesswoman said she also wanted Mzansi to see that she, her daughter Sbahle Mpisane and son Andile Mpisane were just a regular family despite their riches.

“As time went on, I felt like this was going to be an opportunity for me to tell my story and introduce myself the way I am. People know me according to a perception that's been created by the media, but they don't know who I am.

“You know me when you hear people talking and referring to you, you realise how little they know about you as a person. So I thought this will assist me to gain my identity and tell my story my way.” 

Speaking about false perceptions, just weeks ago a Twitter account in Shauwn's name claimed that five of her lucky fans would receive R50,000 if they shared their business ideas.

Calling out the fake account, Shauwn said the fraudster was going around making empty promises to her fans.

She took to Twitter to warn that the account was fake and that she had nothing to do with the false 50k promise.

“Please beware of this fraudster. I and my family have nothing to do with this. Please don't fall victim.”

