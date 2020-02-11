IN MEMES | #ReaTsotella fans want Bishop gone: He never solves anything!

Last night's episode of Rea Tsotella left fans feeling, more than ever, that host Bishop Makamu is not a good fit for the show.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about his tendency to dwell on irrelevant issues, the result of his apparent lack of “listening skills”.

The episode featured an elderly couple who were there to fight for a house.

However, when Bishop discovered they had problems in the bedroom, he latched on to that part of the story, until it grossed viewers out.

Instead of helping the couple solve the conflict surrounding the house, Bishop kept going back to their “sexless” life and asking whose fault it was and what they wanted to do to solve that problem. Needless to say, fans were not impressed.

This isn't the first time Bishop has hogged the spotlight and viewers have called for him to be replaced. Some even tagged the channel, Moja Love, to suggest the show's other host, Moshe Ndiki, replace him.