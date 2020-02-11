IN MEMES | #ReaTsotella fans want Bishop gone: He never solves anything!
Last night's episode of Rea Tsotella left fans feeling, more than ever, that host Bishop Makamu is not a good fit for the show.
Viewers took to Twitter to complain about his tendency to dwell on irrelevant issues, the result of his apparent lack of “listening skills”.
The episode featured an elderly couple who were there to fight for a house.
However, when Bishop discovered they had problems in the bedroom, he latched on to that part of the story, until it grossed viewers out.
Instead of helping the couple solve the conflict surrounding the house, Bishop kept going back to their “sexless” life and asking whose fault it was and what they wanted to do to solve that problem. Needless to say, fans were not impressed.
This isn't the first time Bishop has hogged the spotlight and viewers have called for him to be replaced. Some even tagged the channel, Moja Love, to suggest the show's other host, Moshe Ndiki, replace him.
#ReaTsotellaMonday Really should consider a replacement for Bishop, this guy never solves issues instead he fuels them and asks unnecessary questions. his listening skills are also trash, haai noor— Morgan G-sta SA ✪ (@UNKWNMS) February 11, 2020
Check out the other reactions below.
Makamo is totally wrong..so if I renovate my girlfriend's home it'll be officially mine? #ReaTsotella #reatsotellamonday pic.twitter.com/2NrVDGXG4U— Scelo Kingscelo (@kingscelo_05) February 10, 2020
Who also feels the Bishop must go? #reatsotellamonday pic.twitter.com/f2BhresktR— Mzo Mnyandu (@MzoKM) February 10, 2020
I knew Bishop will jump to the sex part ...😭😭😭 aren't we here about the family house 😪 #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/ztWJjDRA9H— Mandy Sibisi (@unathi123) February 10, 2020
#ReaTsotellaMonday Weeeh🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️ this is not the show l was expecting..... how can they discuss this issue on TV...and Bishop is insisting on talking about SEX issue pic.twitter.com/EWwcOW4Ov6— 🇲🇼Felix🇿🇦 (@Felix_Naimu) February 10, 2020
Please release Bishop I Makamu or Mukamu or whatever his surname is...the guy is clueless..can't solve anything..How do we go from a house issue to sex?what an embarrassment!! @MojaLoveTv #ReaTsotellaMonday— #Umlilo (@ntombzozo) February 11, 2020
He would have had enough time to sort out the house issue if we didn't dwell on the sexual escapades #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/2sGuAykTvy— Mandy Sibisi (@unathi123) February 10, 2020
This other gender is wicked 😭😭 when she rented her house out , he said he is tired of these ups and downs ...so she sold her home ...now his on "she must leave" #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/ekwUeXPJCI— Mandy Sibisi (@unathi123) February 10, 2020
Bishop doesn't know the law neh #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/rRK88RBcW2— Mandy Sibisi (@unathi123) February 10, 2020
Entlek what's going on? #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/DgUG8s1nAO— Pontsho (@SalomePontsho) February 10, 2020
Tonight's episode was really & truly TMI for me!!! #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/YoyO9TVFPa— Chantal Marillier 💞💕💋💋🇿🇦 (@Chantal0736218) February 10, 2020
We moved from #kukithila to #Mnakwethu” to #menshealth to #Utatakho all in one show and one couple! I blame the Bishop. Haai🤦🏾♀️— Penny Mkalipe (@ThipenThwa) February 10, 2020
#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/nBcEgyNLnt
I wonder what Bishop’s advice gon be tonight #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/bD5Avk2mk5— Burnnie (@TheVendaGuy) February 10, 2020
Moshe was gonna handle this better than Bishop #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/7rTPASfk3J— SLY (@CeelySly) February 10, 2020