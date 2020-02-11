IN PICTURES | Remembering Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala's death has sent shock waves across the nation.

The veteran lead singer of the group died on Tuesday at age 78. He had been battling health issues for several years and retired from the group five years ago.

Group manager Xolani Majozi told TshisaLIVE that the group has been informed about Joseph's death, and the Shabalala family will issue an official statement later in the day.

Joseph founded Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 1960, and it has won numerous international awards with the group, including multiple Grammy awards.

The group's lead singer performed with some of the world's greatest musicians, including Paul Simon and Salif Keita.

Here are some of the memorable moments from the musician's life.