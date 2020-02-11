TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES | Remembering Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala

11 February 2020 - 12:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Joseph Shabalala died on Tuesday morning after battling health issues.
Image: Photo by Andrew Lepley/Redferns

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala's death has sent shock waves across the nation.

The veteran lead singer of the group died on Tuesday at age 78. He had been battling health issues for several years and retired from the group five years ago.

Group manager Xolani Majozi told TshisaLIVE that the group has been informed about Joseph's death, and the Shabalala family will issue an official statement later in the day.

Joseph founded Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 1960, and it has won numerous international awards with the group, including multiple Grammy awards.

The group's lead singer performed with some of the world's greatest musicians, including Paul Simon and Salif Keita.

Here are  some of the memorable moments from the musician's life.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala performing live at the Sandton Convention Centre in 2006.
Image: Gallo Images
The leader of the acappella music group in November 2006.
Image: Gallo Images
Joseph in action on stage in April 2006.
Image: Gallo Images
Former president Jacob Zuma and former Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede honoured Joseph with a certificate of appreciation during the Essence Festival All Star music concert at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in November 2016.
Image: Gallo Images / Khaya Ngwenya
Joseph performing in the US in an undated photograph. (Photo by Andrew Lepley/Redferns)
Image: Andrew Lepley/Redferns
Malian singer Salif Keita and Joseph during an interview about the single 'United We Stand' in Durban in April 2015. The music icons teamed up to record the single discouraging xenophobia.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Jackie Clausen
Joseph celebrating his birthday at the launch of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's album 'Wenyukela' at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town in March 2003.
Image: Gallo Images
Joseph at the Amagugu Esizwe event on 3 April 2017 in KwaZula-Natal.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabulani Langa
Joseph performs at the Fifa World Cup closing ceremony at the Soccer City stadium in Soweto before the final game between the Netherlands and Spain on 11 July 2010.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Ian Carbutt
Paul Simon, Joseph and Ladysmith Black Mambazo perform during the Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song Gala at the Warner Theater in Washington DC on 23 May 2007.
Image: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

