Joseph Shabalala contributed to SA's liberation, says Jacob Zuma Foundation

Condolences are pouring in for legendary musician Joseph Shabalala, who died on Tuesday morning.

Shabalala, the founder of Grammy Award-winning isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died at the age of 78 at Life Eugene Marais hospital in Pretoria after a long illness, group manager Xolani Majozi confirmed.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation extended its condolences to the Shabalala family shortly after his death.

“Prof Shabalala has contributed to the liberation of this country in the form of arts and other ways some might not know. He played a very pivotal role in the shaping of the music industry in this country in particular,” said Dudu Myeni, head of the foundation.