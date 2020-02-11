Sizwe Dhlomo challenges troll to street fight over bike insult

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo caused a commotion when he seemingly invited a hater to a fight after a spicy exchange over his motorbike.

Sizwe got into a messy twar with a tweep after he posted a snap of his three-wheeled bike with the caption “baby”.

A Twitter user decided to shade Sizwe's choice in rides, saying “esamagwala lesi” (meaning the bike is for cowards), implying that "real" men drive two-wheeled bikes.

Sizwe and the tweep soon had an exchange of words, which escalated to them wanting to physically fight each other. Showing how serious he was about wanting to take the fight to the streets, Sizwe sent his location so they could settle things face to face.

“I’m at 1 Saxon Road in Hyde Park right now. I’ll wait...” he wrote.