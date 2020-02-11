Tributes pour in for Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala

News of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala's death has sent a wave of sadness across the country.

Group manager Xolani Majozi confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the Grammy Award-winning group's founder was with his wife, Thokozile Shabalala, during his last moments.

Shabalala died on Tuesday morning at Life Eugene Marais Hospital in Tshwane at the age of 78, while Ladysmith Black Mambazo was on tour in the US.

“Yes, it's true. Mr Shabalala passed on this morning. The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is on tour in the US, but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is family,” Majozi said.

Shabalala's family would issue an official statement later in the day, he added.

Saddened by the news of Joseph's death, South Africans took to social media to express their sorrow.