Vanessa Bryant on grieving for Kobe and Gigi: I can't process both at the same time

Vanessa Bryant has opened up about trying to process the sudden death of her husband, US sports star Kobe Bryant, as well as the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, while trying to be strong for her other three daughters.

Vanessa, who hasn't said much since her husband and daughter died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people earlier this year, took to Instagram to share some of the thoughts she's been battling with since that fateful Sunday.

"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time."

Vanessa said it felt wrong to accept and even deal with the fact that her young daughter would never live to see another day. She expressed the pain she endures at the thought of all the life Gigi still had to live.

"It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t able to have that opportunity? I’m so mad. She had so much life to live."

Vanessa said she knew what she was feeling was part of the grieving process, and she wanted to share her feelings in case her words could help someone going through a similar process.

She said she was trying to never forget to be grateful for her three daughters.

"Then I realise I need to be strong and be here for my three daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri."

