WATCH | How Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala won Mzansi's heart

As South Africa mourns the loss of iconic Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala, fans have been reminded of how much he contributed to the arts and putting the country on the map.

The veteran musician, who was 78 years old, died on Tuesday morning at Life Eugene Marais hospital in Pretoria, group manager Xolani Majozi confirmed to TshisaLIVE.

He said Joseph was with his wife, Thokozile Shabalala, during his last moments.