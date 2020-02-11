Whoopi Goldberg causes a stir after 'ending of apartheid in SA' comments

American actress Whoopi Goldberg got tongues wagging after she alluded that she and her generation of Americans helped end apartheid.

In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, Whoopi expressed her views about politics in America during a “round table” discussion, saying the media was leading citizens into an unrealistic version of what's really happening.

After one person in the discussion said “the mean” people in America went on and on saying they could not stand Joe Biden and what he was all about, Whoopi interjected and rubbished claims by the younger generation that the older generation hadn't been doing “all that work”.

“Well, here's the thing you've been missing. We've been doing all that work that all these five-year-olds are saying, well you haven't been doing that. Bulls**t.

"What do you think. How do you think apartheid changed? We did that. That's what Joe Biden did. Nobody does everything the way you want them to do it.”

Whoopi said Americans who were talking down on her generation were ungrateful as her generation did a lot for them to be who they are today.

“But god damn, do not put down the people's shoulders you are standing on. You are standing on our shoulders and we are holding the line. And for people to say you're uninspiring. F**k you 'uninspiring'. What are you inspiring?”