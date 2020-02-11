Whoopi Goldberg causes a stir after 'ending of apartheid in SA' comments
'So we're just gonna ignore Whoopi Goldberg saying she, Joe Biden and her generation of Americans ended apartheid?'
American actress Whoopi Goldberg got tongues wagging after she alluded that she and her generation of Americans helped end apartheid.
In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, Whoopi expressed her views about politics in America during a “round table” discussion, saying the media was leading citizens into an unrealistic version of what's really happening.
After one person in the discussion said “the mean” people in America went on and on saying they could not stand Joe Biden and what he was all about, Whoopi interjected and rubbished claims by the younger generation that the older generation hadn't been doing “all that work”.
“Well, here's the thing you've been missing. We've been doing all that work that all these five-year-olds are saying, well you haven't been doing that. Bulls**t.
"What do you think. How do you think apartheid changed? We did that. That's what Joe Biden did. Nobody does everything the way you want them to do it.”
Whoopi said Americans who were talking down on her generation were ungrateful as her generation did a lot for them to be who they are today.
“But god damn, do not put down the people's shoulders you are standing on. You are standing on our shoulders and we are holding the line. And for people to say you're uninspiring. F**k you 'uninspiring'. What are you inspiring?”
Whoopi did not come to play with y’all. She sounds like every black woman I know who votes in S.C. and on ST.... pic.twitter.com/Mqe1xVFPsA— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) February 8, 2020
While many South Africans were confused about why Whoopi said she and her generation of Americans helped end apartheid, some understood where she was coming from because she was a part of a hit movie in the 1990s, Sarafina.
The film was centered around students involved in the 1976 Soweto uprising in opposition to the implementation of Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools.
The character Sarafina [Leleti Khumalo] feels shame about her mother's [Miriam Makeba] acceptance of her role as a domestic servant in a white household in apartheid SA, and inspires her peers to rise up in protest, especially after her inspirational teacher, Mary Masombuka [played by Whoopi] is imprisoned.
Taken by Whoopi's comments in the video, Twitter was up in arms, saying they can't ignore her saying that she, Biden and her generation of Americans ended apartheid.
Here's some of the reaction on social media:
so we're just gonna ignore Whoopi Goldberg saying she, Joe Biden, and her generation of Americans ended apartheid? South Africans, y'all seeing this shit??? https://t.co/Br53Y6QoHr— ML Kejera (@KejeraL) February 8, 2020
she means as a collective.....and yes, International pressure across the world, which was masterminded by OR Tambo,was a key factor in ending Apartheid.....dont try get us mad at Whoopi....she was in Sarafina https://t.co/WqDIQeu0nX— Kobe (@MTshwete) February 10, 2020
Did Whoopi fight against apartheid? Genuinely curious— Tom “Canvass With Me” Linguini (@CorbesTom) February 8, 2020
Besides Sarafina, I remember Whoopi Goldberg speaking to a crowd in an anti-Apartheid march in the USA. Apartheid ended because of sacntions & boycotts being placed on South Africa.— M×3 (@Mthoko_Mpofana) February 10, 2020
What this sarafina tweets show is how little we know about our history and the international solidarity we https://t.co/CLvgp7KJIy Whoopi and many others played their part— I AM. (@_GAOBAKWE) February 10, 2020
when she says "how do u think apartheid ended? we did that" who is she talking abt? https://t.co/aXWwTnnQq7— i begat this (@NomondeTshomi) February 10, 2020
Clearly most don't get it ... Sarafina was a major contributor in ending apartheid... Whoopi was part of Sarafina ... These aftermath kids should shut up .... https://t.co/3z6hkMapME— #UmshubheloEasterFest2020 (@clergyville) February 10, 2020
Y’all let her play the teacher in the Sarafina movie mos😩😭💀🤧😂😂 https://t.co/ZjW6cnamyV— Amy💛 (@Its_Roch_elle) February 10, 2020
Mrs Mary Masembuko from Sarafina has spoken.— Orange Juice (@Z_Mahatle) February 10, 2020
'how do you think Apartheid ended, we did that...' https://t.co/V9vHSvIppJ