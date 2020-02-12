Five must-read articles on Joseph Shabalala

Shockwaves continue to be felt across the world after the death of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala.

Here are five must-read stories on Shabalala.

Shabalala's death

The legendary isicathamiya front-runner died in a Pretoria hospital aged 78.

He had been battling health issues for several years and retired from the group five years ago.

Shabalala was with his wife, Thokozile Shabalala, during his last moments.