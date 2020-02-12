TshisaLIVE

Jussie Smollett faces six new charges related to 'false attack'

12 February 2020 - 09:12 By Jessica Levitt
Jussie Smollett is facing new charges relating to his January 2019 'attack'.
Image: Instagram/Jussie Smollet

Actor Jussie Smollett is facing six new charges in relation to an alleged homophobic and racist attack in Chicago last year.

A special prosecutor assigned to investigate how local prosecutors handled the case confirmed charges against Jussie would be followed up.

The move comes after police accused Smollett of orchestrating the incident, paying two brothers to allegedly carry out the attack.

Smollett was arrested, but later released after an emergency court appearance, where all charges were dropped.

The six new charges come more than a year after the incident, a move Smollett's lawyers have called “political”.

Deadline reports his legal reps have slammed the decision to have the case reopened.

“The attempt to reprosecute Mr Smollett one year later on the eve of the Cook County State’s attorney election is clearly all about politics not justice,” said his lawyer, Tina Glandian.

Smollett is due in court on February 24.

