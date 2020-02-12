Khanyi Mbau talks about marriage & motherhood

While media personality Khanyi Mbau and her bae, Tebogo Lerole are evidently head-over-heels in love, there's no wedding bells on the cards right now.

Making a comeback to the music scene recently, Khanyi got tongues wagging after she dropped her steamy music video which features Tebogo Lerole as her video model.

Speaking on the reasons why she decided to go with her man in the vid, Khanyi told TshisaLIVE that she included Tebogo because most guys would freeze up when they shoot with her.

“He's the only guy who would shoot with me and still be natural and show enough chemistry. If I got a model it would clearly show that we were acting in the video.”

Although they've been together for a while now, Khanyi explained that she had no plans to get married as she was happy with how things were with her man.

“No wedding bells anytime soon, I believe that having a companion doesn't really mean you have to get married. I know he would love to get married.”

She explained that one should never sacrifice their dream for a signature.

“Companionship is when you are both at a space where you are content. Both of us know where we are going but focus on the future. If both of us are still building our careers so let's focus on that then we will revisit that.”

Khanyi added that with her demanding career, her role as a mom was at the top of the list of priorities.

“I have a strict schedule and between that, I must make sure that I pick up my daughter at school at 3.30pm so I'm very strict with my time, it's taken a long time. It's dedication and if I don't do that my day will go to waste.”

In case you missed it...here's the steamy video Khanyi dropped two weeks ago.