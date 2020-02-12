TshisaLIVE

Skhumba hits back at 'not funny' claims: I'm good at what I do

12 February 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Skhumba's fans won't tolerate any Skhumba slander on Twitter.
Skhumba's fans won't tolerate any Skhumba slander on Twitter.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Comedian Skhumba Hlophe is not fazed by what people think about his kind of humour, telling TshisaLIVE that Twitter trolls can go jump off a cliff because he knows he has his market.

Skhumba was trending for much of Tuesday night after a Twitter poll suggested that he is no longer funny and his jokes are dry.

The comedian packed a hot clapback, revealing that he's booked and securing all types of money bags.

“I've done five one-man shows which were sold out countrywide. I have two television shows, Tripping with Skhumba, a radio show at Kaya FM, Throwback Thursday and got many awards. I can't control how people think or feel about me. First of all, Twitter is a small group of people, not the entire country, so I can't focus on what they say,” Skhumba said.

The comedian also felt that with everything happening in the country, the subject of whether he was funny really shouldn't be a thing.

“There are a lot of things that are happening in the country. For instance, yesterday we celebrated 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, and people are worried that my jokes are not funny? I'm minding my own business and people are talking about me. Am I the only comedian in the country they know?

“What I know about myself is that I'm good at what I do and don't need people's opinions. In the past five years in the whole country who bought disabled children more than 500 wheelchairs? I didn't trend for that but now I trend that my jokes are not funny?” he said.

Meanwhile, the Skhumba army was not willing to let any hate flourish on the timeline. They came out guns blazing for their comedian.

Check out all the love for Skhumba below.

MORE

Skhumba welcomes another baby boy to the brood

Comedian Skhumbuzo "Skhumba" Hlope has revealed that there is a new addition to their family. 
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Skhumba reflects on losing his first born son

Comedian Skhumbuzo "Skhumba" Hlophe has opened up about the pain of losing his first born son at only nine weeks, and how the incident left him ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

'Give help where it counts,' says Skhumba on celebrities doing purposeful charity

Comedian Skhumba is one of the many South African celebrities that have charity drives to give back to their communities. He opened up about the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

DJ Shimza took his One Man Show to Europe - and killed it!

From Mzansi to the world!
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Sizwe Dhlomo shuts down Vusi Thembekwayo’s 'rubbish' advice TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Sonia Mbele turns up the heat on beach vacay TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICS | Anele Mdoda did the most at the #Oscars and looked amazing too! TshisaLIVE
  5. SK Khoza gushes over his bae: You make me feel like I'm the only person in the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X