Skhumba hits back at 'not funny' claims: I'm good at what I do
Comedian Skhumba Hlophe is not fazed by what people think about his kind of humour, telling TshisaLIVE that Twitter trolls can go jump off a cliff because he knows he has his market.
Skhumba was trending for much of Tuesday night after a Twitter poll suggested that he is no longer funny and his jokes are dry.
Are these 4 really that funny or its peer pressure? pic.twitter.com/ph4wqdzMLr— JOBE🛡 (@Juks_Afrika) February 11, 2020
The comedian packed a hot clapback, revealing that he's booked and securing all types of money bags.
“I've done five one-man shows which were sold out countrywide. I have two television shows, Tripping with Skhumba, a radio show at Kaya FM, Throwback Thursday and got many awards. I can't control how people think or feel about me. First of all, Twitter is a small group of people, not the entire country, so I can't focus on what they say,” Skhumba said.
The comedian also felt that with everything happening in the country, the subject of whether he was funny really shouldn't be a thing.
“There are a lot of things that are happening in the country. For instance, yesterday we celebrated 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, and people are worried that my jokes are not funny? I'm minding my own business and people are talking about me. Am I the only comedian in the country they know?
“What I know about myself is that I'm good at what I do and don't need people's opinions. In the past five years in the whole country who bought disabled children more than 500 wheelchairs? I didn't trend for that but now I trend that my jokes are not funny?” he said.
Meanwhile, the Skhumba army was not willing to let any hate flourish on the timeline. They came out guns blazing for their comedian.
Check out all the love for Skhumba below.
I’m here to fight for Skhumba, the rest bazozibona !!! Skhumba is a comedian🤞 pic.twitter.com/ZBUT6tPTVn— Error 404 🐐 (@Adam_Worldwide) February 11, 2020
Guys, #Skhumba is just hilarious! pic.twitter.com/mtsKS2JmcP— ParrotOS (@MokoenaDee) February 11, 2020
So highly disappointed seeing Tweets that says "Skhumba ain't funny"... I mean the guy is funny right before saying a word. That's actually TALENT for me! pic.twitter.com/G2rypcH10S— Cellular ⚽ (@robzinterris) February 11, 2020
Skhumba is currently the best comedian in the country since Trevor Noah is in the US.— Fanny-ZN (@fanny_miz) February 11, 2020
Please don't argue with me I'm bipolar. pic.twitter.com/wKhfzpnRG6
Skhumba is funny shem yuuu— Phindile Amanda Khambule (@PhindyG_Mac) February 11, 2020
Inkinga abantu bafuna ama jokes weslungu angithi phela thats how y'all measure intelligence
I pic.twitter.com/KKPVKCDOEb
This is what I do everytime when listening to "Good friday with Skhumba on Khaya fm"...skhumba is the only reason I listen to khaya FM on fridays😁😁 pic.twitter.com/JI1W6NPEeJ— Lindiwe miga (@lindz_miga) February 11, 2020