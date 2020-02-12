Skhumba hits back at 'not funny' claims: I'm good at what I do

The comedian packed a hot clapback, revealing that he's booked and securing all types of money bags.

“I've done five one-man shows which were sold out countrywide. I have two television shows, Tripping with Skhumba, a radio show at Kaya FM, Throwback Thursday and got many awards. I can't control how people think or feel about me. First of all, Twitter is a small group of people, not the entire country, so I can't focus on what they say,” Skhumba said.

The comedian also felt that with everything happening in the country, the subject of whether he was funny really shouldn't be a thing.

“There are a lot of things that are happening in the country. For instance, yesterday we celebrated 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, and people are worried that my jokes are not funny? I'm minding my own business and people are talking about me. Am I the only comedian in the country they know?

“What I know about myself is that I'm good at what I do and don't need people's opinions. In the past five years in the whole country who bought disabled children more than 500 wheelchairs? I didn't trend for that but now I trend that my jokes are not funny?” he said.

Meanwhile, the Skhumba army was not willing to let any hate flourish on the timeline. They came out guns blazing for their comedian.

Check out all the love for Skhumba below.