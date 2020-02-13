TshisaLIVE

AKA on Fees Must Fall concert postponement: It’s a big task

13 February 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA has yet again postponed the Fees Must Fall concert.
Image: Instagram/AKA

AKA has addressed fans who have been left disappointed by his decision to postpone the much-awaited Fees Must Fall concert.

Supa Mega this week again confirmed that the concert - meant to take place this Saturday at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg - was no longer taking place.

The non-profit event is set to raise funds for students to further their studies.

In a tweet, AKA explained that the concert had been postponed to later in the year.

“#FeesMustFallMegaConcert has been postponed to later in the year. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

He reassured his fans that the concert would still take place.

“We still gonna do #FeesMustFallMegaConcert this year for sure. We gotta do it proper. And do it BIG. These things happen *shrug*”

AKA first announced the postponement of the concert in an interview on Metro FM's afternoon drive a few weeks back, saying they needed more time to make sure they had the appropriate structures in place.

“So the announcement is that unfortunately, we have to postpone the Fees Must Fall Mega Concert and we've pushed that to the middle of the year. But we are very much dedicated to the cause and also it gives us just a little bit of time you know ...

“When I decided that I wanted to do this I didn't actually realise how much of a big undertaking that will be. You know I never do things in half measures. I want this to be something that's bigger than charity. I want this to be a spectacle and when it happens guys will be saying 'wow man!'”

Shortly after the rapper announced the postponement of the concert, social media users took jabs at him. They said he now knows the work that needed to be put into such a concert and his rival Cassper Nyovest, “Mr FillUp”, made it all look easy.

They made reference to how Cassper was able to successfully host his annual Fill Up stadium concert series for five consecutive years.

The rapper also clapped back at claims that he was “silent” on the postponement, explaining that planning such a concert is a big task.

“It’s a big task. Much bigger than just a simple music concert. But I’m up for it. Wena ... just keep eating Oreos.”

