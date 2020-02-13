TshisaLIVE

Demi-Leigh & hubby Tim Tebow move into their R44m Florida mansion

13 February 2020 - 12:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are moving in together as hubby and wife.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Newlywed Demi-Leigh Tebow and her hubby, Tim, are moving into their luxurious Florida mansion, which cost a whopping R44m!

Demi-Leigh and Tim, who started dating in 2019, tied the knot in SA in January and look more than happy to finally be moving in together as husband and wife.

Having just returned from a beautiful honeymoon, the pair recently took to Instagram to share how happy they were to be home.

"Officially moving into my new home with my sweets and we had the biggest surprise of wedding gifts welcoming us," said Demi.

According to Realtor.com, Tim bought the house in June last year for $2.9m (approximately R44m).

He probably bought it in anticipation of it becoming a family home and putting down some roots, as the house features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms spread over 8,247 square feet of interior space.

The property is Tim's second home inside the exclusive gated community of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in South Jacksonville. He was also super-excited and shared his feels on Instagram.

"We’re moving in together! How exciting is it to come home after the wedding, honeymoon, and Night to Shine to the amazing surprise gifts," he said.

Just check out how happy they look.

TshisaLIVE
