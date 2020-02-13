IN MEMES | 'Rea Tsotella' fans give props to Moshe for his professionalism
The host gained tons of fans for not laughing at the elderly couple
Fans of Rea Tsotella have given Moshe Ndiki props for the professionalism he displayed when everything about Wednesday's episode was straight out of an “African fairytale” written by comedians.
When you agree to host an Mzansi version of The Jerry Springer Show, it goes without saying that you will hear outrageous stories about anything and everything. And viewers of the show have seen more than enough “madness” on it to know that anything is possible in Mzansi.
Wednesday's episode featured a couple. The woman complained that a neighbour had allegedly been sending them “creatures of the night”, including a tokoloshi and a monkey, to torment them.
Yeah, you read that right. Listen to the guest explain below.
A neighbor is accusing another neighbor of sending tokoloshe's to their house. #ReaTsotellaWednesday tonight 21h30 @MosheNdiki pic.twitter.com/XdygVfKe7C— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) February 12, 2020
While viewers didn't say much about the “extra-elaborate” story the pair shared, they couldn't help but give props to Moshe for the way he handled it.
Look, everyone could tell Moshe had to work really hard to hold in that laugh, but he did an amazing job giving them advice.
Tweeps had no choice but to stan!
#ReaTsotellaWednesday Moshe holding it in like.... Such professionalism bozza yam pic.twitter.com/eJD2jUmcYR— Sanga (@Nqakula) February 13, 2020
Moshe is such a breath of fresh air on this show. I know there will be some solutions. #ReaTsotellaWednesday— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) February 12, 2020
Moshe wants to laugh so bad kodwa shame usetorhweni #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/4HiFcxkjDn— Ndlovukazi Enhle (@Cee_Ntimbi) February 12, 2020
But MOSHE! 👏👏. There's never a dull episode with him. Big UPs🥳🥳— Patience Rhu Ribisi (@PatieArr) February 12, 2020
Zine'confidence 😂😂😂. #reatsotellawednesday
Deep down Moshe wants to laugh 🤣🤣🤣🤣😅#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/gmxXP7nupl— Tebza Aluta Phiri (@Tebza_ST1) February 12, 2020
Moshe is presenting tonight it’s, we are going to get sense and solutions 👏🏽👏🏽#ReaTsotellaWednesday— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) February 12, 2020
For some reason I see the Moshe inside laughing... But keh he is at work... 😂😅🤣😂😅🤣#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/pUopHrd5cY— Thabang P. Dassie (@DassieTP) February 12, 2020
Here’s Moshe coming up with solutions and being a good presenter and mediator. If it was Bishop , he’d be asking them “ so if the police couldn’t deal with her how do you expect us to deal with her “.— Zeus | 🕴🏽 (@Ketso_september) February 5, 2020
#reatsotellawednesday
😂😂😂 how Moshe kept his cool xa ethi "ezimfene zineConfidence, zinesibindi zohamba emini thina sazi imfene yokuthakatha ihamba ebusuku" #reatsotellawednesday pic.twitter.com/FZATMzKf9j— 💖The Realistic🔥✊🏾 (@nosipho_mkoko) February 12, 2020