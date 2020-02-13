LISTEN | Four lines from J’Something song tribute to Uyinene

Mi Casa band member J'Something has shared a touching song as a tribute to Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student was raped and murdered in August.

Her death sparked a wave of outrage, protests and the social media campaign #AmINext, as many demanded the government address gender-based violence (GBV).

On Instagram, the singer said he did the song last year, but couldn't drop it due to the state of tension the country was in.

The song features a montage of photos of Uyinene and of the countrywide protests which took place after her death.

“One night, out of frustration and deep sadness, I got into the studio to express myself and did this song. I never released it last year out of fear of sharing ... unsure of how it would land and worried about people’s opinions.

“Today I would like to present you with this song and pay tribute not only to Uyinene, but so many others who are being killed daily,” he said.

Here are four lines from J’Something’s Uyinene song:

Our daughter

“Those are our daughters, our brothers. Those are our sisters, our mothers.”

Losing fathers

“Those are our children losing their fathers.”

Fighting our people

“These are our people, fighting our people.”

Darkness

“My soul is in darkness.”

Listen to the song below: