OPINION | Take it easy on Anele - working the red carpet is no joke!

Holding a mic and speaking to someone might look easy - that's why y'all thought Anele flopped on the Oscars red carpet - but sit down and let me tell you something...

The radio star jetted off to the US recently for M-Net's red-carpet special. But little did she know that people were going to troll her for the way she hustled to get those high-profile interviews.

While her industry mates hailed her for being able to bring the night's events to our screens, many felt that it was “cringeworthy” watching their fave shouting her lungs out to get Hollywood A-listers to look in her direction.

As awkward as many felt it to be, the reality is that this is simply how things go down at red-carpet events. You really need to hustle to get celebrities' attention.