Prince Kaybee fuming after his song was ‘sampled’: These rappers lack creativity

Imagine pulling all the hours in the studio creating club bangers only for people to sample it off like it was nothing. That was the struggle that Prince Kaybee recently found himself with.

Known for being the man behind many hits and setting dances floors on fire, Prince Kaybee's contribution to the music scene is undoubtedly one to be reckoned with.

Kaybee was faced with a situation recently, where he had to call out rappers who allegedly sampled his song without his permission.

Kaybee bashed the rappers in a tweet, after a post of a video with his sampled song playing in the background.

“Why you guys taking my song and calling it ugologo? WTF is going on? These rappers lack creativity sampling everything.”