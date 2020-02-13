Relax, fam! US gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is still coming to SA in April

Calling all Tasha Cobbs Leonard fans, sis wants y'all to know that she'll still be making her way to Mzansi, despite the confusion caused by some of her shows being cancelled.

Fans were disappointed when it was reported last week that the gospel singer's much-anticipated South African tour, scheduled for Johannesburg's Ticketpro Dome in February, had been postponed.

According to the organisers, Gospel Concert Events, the two concerts were postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

However, the organisers of a different event, the gospel edition of Magic Music Sessions, said Tasha is coming to SA on April 25 for it event at the Sun Arena at Times Square in Tshwane.

“Concert promoters Vertex Events have assured that the singer will perform at this year’s Magic Music Sessions despite a recently cancelled tour by another concert promoter that was also billed to bring her to SA,” read a statement.

The confusion apparently arose when the promoters of the event failed to differentiate between the gospel concerts that are handled by two different organisers.

Tasha also released a statement saying the cancelled tour “in no way impacts my appearance at Magic Music Sessions”.

She thanked her fans for their continued support.

“SA! I love you and will see you soon!”

Read the rest of Tasha's statement below.