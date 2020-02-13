WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir pays tribute to music legend Joseph Shabalala

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has paid tribute to music legend Joseph Shabalala with a rendition of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Homeless.

The founder of the Grammy award-winning group died on Tuesday at the age of 78.

He had been battling health issues for several years and retired from the group five years ago.

Shabalala was with his wife, Thokozile Shabalala, during his last moments.

His funeral will take place in Ladysmith on February 22.

In a video shared on Twitter, the choir from Limpopo wrote: “Baba Joseph Shabalala we stand on your shoulders and your music will live forever.”

Watch the video below: