'We are extremely blessed': Rolene Strauss welcomes her second child

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss and her husband, D'Niel Strauss, have welcomed their second child, a boy.

Rolene announced the good news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She said their little one was born late on Monday and weighed 4.4kg.

Posting a snap of the newborn holding his brother Charl's finger, Rolene promised the little guy he would always have a big brother to guide him through life.

“Welcome, Little Love 💙. We are so grateful to welcome you to our little family of officially four. Your big brother is ready to hold your hand on this journey called life.”

Rolene said her family was overjoyed at the new arrival and loving all the cuddles they were getting.

“We are extremely blessed to both be healthy, happy and enjoying endless cuddles.”