'We are extremely blessed': Rolene Strauss welcomes her second child

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss and her husband, D'Niel Strauss, have welcomed their second child, a boy.

Rolene announced the good news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She said their little one was born late on Monday and weighed 4.4kg.

Posting a snap of the newborn holding his brother Charl's finger, Rolene promised the little guy he would always have a big brother to guide him through life.

โ€œWelcome, Little Love ๐Ÿ’™. We are so grateful to welcome you to our little family of officially four. Your big brother is ready to hold your hand on this journey called life.โ€

Rolene said her family was overjoyed at the new arrival and loving all the cuddles they were getting.

โ€œWe are extremely blessed to both be healthy, happy and enjoying endless cuddles.โ€