2018 Idols SA winner Yanga Sobukwe buys her family a brand new home

14 February 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Yanga has bought her family a new home.
2018 Idols SA winner, Yanga Sobetwa is the toast of social media after buying her family a new home.

She took to Instagram to share the excitement of her new purchase.

“It’s another good morning for the Young-lights. I finally purchased a property for my family and me. God is good, man!”

At the time of her winning the singing competition, the season 14 winner hadn't finished her matric, because of her hectic work schedule, but had plans to do so this year.

“I write this in disbelief. Thank you to my parents who helped me make wise decisions and for your prayers and support.

“I’m about to go on to Port Elizabeth, to finish my matric. I have a car, I have an album, ngi julis’ ukubonga kuwe, this is me thanking God for everything he’s done for me and everything I’ve wanted to achieve before the age of 20.”

Yanga said that her post was not to brag but to show people that God could do it for them as well.

