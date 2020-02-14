AKA releases new music teasers: 'Everyone dropping this year better be prepared to go to war'

Rapper AKA has issued a warning to Mzansi rappers to bring their A-game if they plan on releasing music this year, because ain't nobody got what it takes to take his upcoming project on.

After dominating a whole decade with his music, AKA is ready to set the tone for the next with a fire music album. Never having been one to sleep on himself, the rapper took to Twitter to let his peers know what up!

“Everyone dropping this year better be prepared to go to war with the 10 year megatron,” AKA warned other SA rappers.

To back up his statement, the rapper released snippets of his upcoming music to let the beats and bars speak for themselves.

Needless to say, the megacy were beside themselves with glee after listening to the music teasers and they have already started singing the Mega's praises.

Some even said AKA was right to blow his own horn, and that, just based on the audio clips, it looked like his upcoming album will surpass the success of his previous efforts like Touch My Blood, Levels and Alter Ego.

All AKA knows is that he's creating a proudly South African product to share with the world.

“New style. My s**t never sounds like anyone else’s s**t. No fake pop smoke nonsense. Straight Southy,” AKA tweeted.

But there's no need to take the megacy's word for it (they are biased anyway). Listen to the teasers below and judge for yourself.