Fans call BS on Duncan’s 'proposal gone wrong'
Fans are ready to cancel musician Duncan after a video of him proposing to a young woman and getting rejected was shared on social media.
In the video Duncan is seen approaching a table of young women, along with some other artists, including DJ Tira.
One of them looks shocked and stands up to speak to Duncan, before the muso gets on his knees and proposes to her.
She rejects him.
#ValentinesDay2020— Theo Limour II 🇿🇦 (@theolimourii) February 14, 2020
Meanwhile Duncan tried proposing u
Yesterday and she said No😭🤣💔😂iyoooh pic.twitter.com/xDvTLHMiEL
But sis was a little too extra and fans weren't convinced it was for real. They were sure it was a publicity stunt to draw attention to Duncan's career and new music.
Even radio star and DJ Lerato Kganyago called BS on the video.
“Her actions were over exaggerated ... too much acting. Don’t buy it,” she told fans.
While Duncan hasn't responded to the claims of it being staged, the Twitter courts have ruled and malume is cancelled.
Check out some of the reactions:
#Duncan judging from the facial expressions of the friends, you could tell that the proposal was gona go south pic.twitter.com/4FsTRs3vnG— Thagulisi funanani (@Funi012) February 14, 2020
He was trying to seek for attention but it end up wrong pic.twitter.com/DiKy6VoxST— Dj_Create_Dance ✍️ (@AyandakhumaloDj) February 13, 2020
Into enoTira phakathi nje, yiPR stunt. Duncan is probably going to drop something soon. https://t.co/JzDTZSeQ1I— Mannequin. (@u_chuma) February 14, 2020
Chances are there’s a song coming. Who is Duncan anyway? https://t.co/fLeIALsAz8— 11 months 🚬 Free 🚭 (@tshepo87) February 14, 2020
Tira probably whispered to the other girl “ it’s an act”.— B.L.A.C.K🖤 (@prissie_m) February 14, 2020
They should have staged and rehearsed this disaster..— Pansula 4 life.. (@wisani1983) February 14, 2020
Publicity stunt🙄poor acting nje futhi🙅🏾♀️ ngokugugqa usuyaphakama uyanqaba 🙄respect us please😂— Kummy👑 (@AntiWoMenAbuse) February 13, 2020