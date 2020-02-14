TshisaLIVE

Fans call BS on Duncan’s 'proposal gone wrong'

14 February 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Duncan was cancelled for 'the stunt'.
Duncan was cancelled for 'the stunt'.
Image: Via Duncan's Instagram

Fans are ready to cancel musician Duncan after a video of him proposing to a young woman and getting rejected was shared on social media.

In the video Duncan is seen approaching a table of young women, along with some other artists, including DJ Tira.

One of them looks shocked and stands up to speak to Duncan, before the muso gets on his knees and proposes to her.

She rejects him.

But sis was a little too extra and fans weren't convinced it was for real. They were sure it was a publicity stunt to draw attention to Duncan's career and new music.

Even radio star and DJ Lerato Kganyago called BS on the video. 

“Her actions were over exaggerated ... too much acting. Don’t buy it,” she told fans.

While Duncan hasn't responded to the claims of it being staged, the Twitter courts have ruled and malume is cancelled.

Check out some of the reactions:

MORE

'He is a genius' - Rapper Duncan dominates timelines after his new single 'Sikelela' drops

Rapper Duncan has made a spectacular comeback with his new single, 'Sikelela', which features Thee Legacy.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Duncan gets heat for declaring: 'I only date white girls'

Musician Duncan found heat on the Twitter streets this past weekend when he boldly declared that he only dates white girls.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Duncan disappointed over festival 'snub:' I don’t know if organisers forgot about us

Durban-based rappers Duncan and Zakwe were not on the line-up for the annual Durban Youth Hip-Hop festival, and by the sounds of it, they're both ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. 'I didn’t know the peanut gallery was spewing sh*t': Anele Mdoda hits back at ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Sizwe Dhlomo shuts down Vusi Thembekwayo’s 'rubbish' advice TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle on Itu break-up: I couldn't fully remember why I fell in love with him TshisaLIVE
  4. Halala! Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga welcome their baby girl! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The liver!' - Mnakwethu's Siphiwe cheated on his sangoma wife & tweeps can’t ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X