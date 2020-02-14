Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day
While most of us are just holding out for chocolates or maybe some flowers for Valentine's Day, Mohale went and shut down the whole game for Somizi.
The couple celebrated their first V-Day as a married couple on Friday, and Mohale wasn't about to let it slip past without giving his hubby a huge surprise.
How big?
Well, have you heard of a car concert?
Somizi walked out of the couple's interview at Metro FM to find his car occupied by award-winning songstress Berita. Berita was in the back seat ready to perform live for Somgaga.
Who needs a radio, right?
Thank you @BeritaAfroSoul for helping surprise bae with his own “car concert”. You were really amazing! 😍♥️ Happy Valentines @somizi pic.twitter.com/sv7EqAlqtB— Mohale Motaung 🥇 (@mohale_motaung) February 14, 2020
In a video of the surprise, Somizi looks shocked and confused, and then squeals in excitement when he realises what is going on.
The couple then share a kiss.
Earlier in the day, Somizi told Metro FM DJ Mo Flava that he was attracted to Mohale from the moment he met him.
“After our first date, I realised, damn, there are brains there, loads of brains. I am hugely attracted to intelligent people. So, for me, it was his brains and his drive.”
The couple also announced that they will be hosting a third wedding ceremony in Italy later this year.