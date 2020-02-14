Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day

While most of us are just holding out for chocolates or maybe some flowers for Valentine's Day, Mohale went and shut down the whole game for Somizi.

The couple celebrated their first V-Day as a married couple on Friday, and Mohale wasn't about to let it slip past without giving his hubby a huge surprise.

How big?

Well, have you heard of a car concert?

Somizi walked out of the couple's interview at Metro FM to find his car occupied by award-winning songstress Berita. Berita was in the back seat ready to perform live for Somgaga.

Who needs a radio, right?