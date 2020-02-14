IN MEMES | Yasss! MaMkhize’s Tha is the spice the show’s been needing!
Even though Kwa MaMkhize is a TV fav, fans have felt something was missing to just take it over the top, and now they think they've found the missing piece in Tha.
If there's one thing reality show fans have learnt so far is that a good reality show focuses on the "starring", but a great reality show gives enough airtime to all the "supporting acts," because they kinda make the show pop.
Fans felt Tha is exactly what MaMkhize needed. Kinda like what Pinky Girl is in Being Bonang or what TT is in Living The Dream With Somizi. The one person in the show who keeps it real and for the sake of the viewers asks the questions the fans need the answers to.
Case in point. How Tha asked Sbahle about Khune, like just randomly nje.
If “Skhipha #Amafiles” was a person 🤣🤣 #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/D8dDFH6dae— IG: sihlemfecane 🕊 (@MfecaneSihle) February 13, 2020
Every reality show needs a Tha - someone spicy enough to help the "stars" give everyone the content they signed up for when they tuned in.
Tha is adding all the necessary spices kule show, I like him already #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/sRoAZPsLtn— Nhlanhla Zwane 🌈 (@troybeezwane) February 13, 2020
I love Tha... he’s a whole mood #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/Ex4i1pNmGr— nthabi (@nthabeemosh) February 13, 2020
Patiently waiting for Tha to ask Sbahle about Khune 😅 #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/ErHQJK6F6m— MaRihanna (@girl_ntusi) February 13, 2020
Why is this one asking sbahle about khune!? #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/NIXCkwFuTz— Bottom Twink 🏳️🌈 (@KingTau_) February 13, 2020
Tha kodwa nechaos no Bawinile #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/8hKoSAUcKD— Zamo (@mkhozet) February 13, 2020
am i the only 1 who finds this "akiri" Shaun keep saying VERY BORING? #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/FDzTp25lAI— SizaM (@MtakaJesu) February 13, 2020
#KwaMamMkhize SONA can wait, time to tune in kwaMamKhize reality show pic.twitter.com/5Q2M4St3jF— Samthing WaMoafrika🧜🏽♂️🌫 (@WaMoafrikah) February 13, 2020
Maybe #SONA2020 is suspended so that we can watch #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/UyqV0a1RFw— Thobela Magwaza (@TourBzin) February 13, 2020