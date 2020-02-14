Zandie Khumalo clears the air on Kelly K divorce: It wasn't a publicity stunt

Zandie's statement shocked many, with some suggesting it might be a publicity stunt to promote both musicians' careers.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zandi dismissed the suggestion.

“My statement was not a publicity stunt. Why would I go to social media and do that?” she asked

Zandi said she wants to put the drama behind her and is focusing on her music career. She said she was ecstatic about her new single titled Akwanele that will be released on February 14.

“I'm over the moon about my new song. It means a lot to me. God has done so much for me and I'm grateful for everything that I have.”

Kelly was shattered by her sister's hurtful words and told fan on Instagram that things would never be the same again for them after this.

“It is all well, I accept defeat. She wins. In fact, they both win. I wish them nothing but the best. This hurts more than I thought it would, but it is well,” Kelly added in another message.