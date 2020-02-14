Zodwa’s fans question her 'realness' after skin lightning ad

Zodwa had to set the record straight.

“This is a money thing for me, it's just business. I don't want my skin to be lighter. I'm just advertising the product, but I am not personally using it. I'm just greedy and when it comes to my money, I don't play,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Her partnership with Herrwood Medical Centre has seen her try a range of their offerings and sharing the experience with her huge social media following.

However, she emphasised that she's not interested in changing who she is and won't judge people who are interested in the products she's sharing with them.

“I love me the way I am but for those that want to be lighter, I don't judge them. That's why I still agreed to share the product on my Instagram, because if other people that follow me want to do it, they know where to go.”