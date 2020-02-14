Zola Nombona is pregnant! - 'You gave me strength I never knew I had'
In the spirit of Valentine's Day and all things love, actress Zola Nombona has revealed that she's expecting her first bundle of joy!
The Lockdown actress took to Instagram on Friday to share her joy with her fans.
Though Zola wasn't generous with the details of her pregnancy, or the sex of her baby, she expressed the miracle of being with child through one of the most heartfelt Zulu love letters we've ever read.
“Here is my love flourishing. My world has changed and created,” her post began.
“Your voice will be like the song I've longed for, and no musician in the world could ever compose. Your eyes will take away the fog that has been shutting down mine. Your smile will wipe away every tear. Your hand will sustain me forever. You gave me strength I never knew I had.”
Zola's fans and colleagues flooded her TL with congratulatory messages and wished her a great journey into motherhood.
Read the beautiful “Zulu love letter” that reads like a poem below:
View this post on Instagram
Nalo uthando luchuma. Mhlaba wam uguquke wadala. Singqi sakho esivakala unyawo lwakho lungeka chiki phantsi. Suku lwakho lokufika kuyo zisa inyikima neendudumo kuba iNkosi ayifiki kungavakali. Lizwi lakho liyakufana nhe culo ekudala ndilinqwenela, kube kungekho mculi emhlabeni ongaliqamba. Mehlo akho ayokususa iinkungu ekudala zivale awam. Ncumo lwakho luyosula zonke iinyembezi zezihlwele. Isandla sakho siyokund’omeleza unaphakade. Undithwese amandla ebendingazi ukuba ndingakwazi ukuwamela. Mzimba wam uwuguqule kwabetha iintliziyo ezimbini ngaxesha nye. Fika themba lam. Ndiyazi uThixo nhe Zinyanya bakuphathise uThando, Ulonwabo, uLwazi olunzulu, ukukhanya, amathamsanqa kunye namaCebo amahle. Isizwe siyotsho sime kakuhle ♥️ Ayakuthanda uMama #Valentines2020♥️
Though Zola hasn't shared anything about her love life, the rumour mill had her Instagram post to director Mandla N' Ncgongwane pegged as a “more than friends” post last year.
The cute exchange on social media between actress Zola and the award-winning director left fans convinced the pair are more than just work buddies.
However, neither of them has ever said anything to confirm the rumour as true.