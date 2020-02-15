Euphonik: Money is as important as the air we breathe
DJ Euphonik has BEEN preaching the gospel of property and money wisdom and believes that people need to be more educated about money.
Euphonik owns several properties and housing developments and sat down with Kaya FM recently to speak about his relationship with money.
The star said that people who are educated about money and property understand the value of property and often make it difficult for others to enter the market.
“A car you can pay off in five years. A property you can pay off in 20 years. The same price property, the same price car.”
He said there is a freedom in becoming educated about money.
“As people we need to educate ourselves about these things, like how does money work? Money today is as important as the air you breathe. So don't you want to understand money as well as you breathe?”
While Euphonik is a well of wisdom, he has occasionally faced the Twitter firing squad for his views.
The muso found himself on the trends list late last year when he told followers that if their businesses didn't have serious accountants, lawyers and business experts, they were just a “hobby”.
“If you don’t have serious accountants, lawyers and business experts involved in your business you’re still playing games. It’s a hobby that thing of yours,” he wrote.
He also weighed in on the business of music, telling musician K.O in October that he should not bash people for downloading pirated music.
“I think if he knew better he would do better. He listened and posted, which means his heart is in the right place. Now educate his mind,” he told K.O.