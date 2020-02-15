Khanyi Mbau wants to bring back the good old days with new single

Khanyi Mbau is not only a great actress, but she's a lover of old school music and wants to bring back the spirit of Luther Vandross and The Temptations through her own music career.

Khanyi has always wanted to be a musician and in 2016 signed a deal with Mabala Noise. She put her music on hold due to her busy schedule but told TshisaLIVE that she didn't give up on her dream and is coming for everything.

Sis is determined to break the boundaries musically and doesn't want to procrastinate any more.

“I'm currently in studio and have been making music for the past four years. I need to decide whether I release the songs or I rewrite them,” she added.

Khanyi wants to introduce a different sound to SA music at the moment and said she wants to bring back the days of Luther Vandross and The Temptations with her new single, Ubusuku Bonke.

“These days music is about champagne, money and rough amapiano. There's no great songs like before. When we grew up we used to listen to Luther Vandross and The Temptations, where the guy is just saying let's make love, let me love you and allow me just to make you feel good.

“It's a simple love song, celebrating love, that's why it's released during the month of love.”

The single was released late last month, along with a music video featuring her boyfriend Tebogo Lerole.

In the video, Khanyi is driving a Lamborghini while Tebogo lavishes her with attention. She later twerks for her man in the bedroom with saucy dance moves.

The song has already got more than 133,000 views on YouTube.

Speaking about the response to her single so far, Khanyi said she was on cloud nine.

“It's like I'm dreaming. I have never had such a reception with any single that I have released. It's the first time many people gave me the opportunity. I'm still in awe and disbelief. Yhoo, it's unbelievable,” she said.

Cava the video: