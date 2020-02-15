'That sh*t is frustrating': AKA on being unappreciated

Listen up! Rapper AKA is gatvol of y'all not showing him enough love when his albums first drop.

The rapper has dropped banger after banger during his career, but was recently accused of not doing enough to promote his 2017 album, Be Careful What You Wish For, with Anatii

“Both of them should catch serious hands for not promoting BCWYWF ... ” a fan tweeted.

The tweet got AKA deep in the feels and venting his frustration: “The problem is when I drop an album everybody likes to call it mediocre after listening to it for a week. Two years later it’s a 'classic' ... that sh*t is frustrating,” he tweeted.