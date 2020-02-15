TshisaLIVE

'That sh*t is frustrating': AKA on being unappreciated

15 February 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA says his albums aren't appreciated the first time around.
AKA says his albums aren't appreciated the first time around.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Listen up! Rapper AKA is gatvol of y'all not showing him enough love when his albums first drop.

The rapper has dropped banger after banger during his career, but was recently accused of not doing enough to promote his 2017 album, Be Careful What You Wish For, with Anatii

“Both of them should catch serious hands for not promoting BCWYWF ... ” a fan tweeted.

The tweet got AKA deep in the feels and venting his frustration: “The problem is when I drop an album everybody likes to call it mediocre after listening to it for a week. Two years later it’s a 'classic' ... that sh*t is frustrating,” he tweeted.

And AKA isn't the only one who has proven his haters wrong. 

His rival, Cassper Nyovest, took to Twitter recently to reflect on how he was counted out, but ended up a winner.

Sharing a tweet from 2015, which said he “won't last in this music industry”, Cassper said there was nothing that could stop his shine.

MORE

WATCH | AKA: You know I’m the one who got Anatii to rap in Xhosa?

"I've got the most ultimate respect for Anatii," said AKA.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Raising a superstar! AKA thinks Kairo is going to be a musician

Kairo is AKA's number one!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

AKA is living that K Pop life in South Korea - and it’s a jump!

AKA steams up the Korean streets with the K Pop swag.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle on Itu break-up: I couldn't fully remember why I fell in love with him TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE
  3. Demi-Leigh & hubby Tim Tebow move into their R44m Florida mansion TshisaLIVE
  4. 'This is so invasive' - DJ Zinhle fuming after her luggage is broken into TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizwe Dhlomo shuts down Vusi Thembekwayo’s 'rubbish' advice TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X