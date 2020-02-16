TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi

Watch out! Cassper will come after you if you say anything negative about Miss Universe

16 February 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest defends his crush Zozibini Tunzi.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is not about to let people come after his all-time fave, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

The rapper, who's been crushing on Zozi for a young minute now, has come out guns blazing in defence of the beauty queen.

Social media users dragged Zozibini for being “dramatic” after she visited a school that had issues with child to teacher violence.

Feeling that people were being unnecessarily unfair towards Zozi, Cassper stepped to her defence, saying that none of their behaviour would be tolerated.

“Lea starta akere! Hake batle sepe ka Zozi please! Hands off!”

The Babygirl hitmaker not only has her back but seems to have the hearts for her too.

From praising her as the “coolest Miss Universe of all time”, to finally meeting her in person at an event earlier this week, Cassper is stanning big time.

In excitement, the rapper shared a snap of finally meeting “the girl of his dreams”, saying: “Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe met at the #SamsungEvent.”

Cassper also shared a video of Zozibini on stage at the Samsung event.

