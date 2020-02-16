Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is not about to let people come after his all-time fave, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

The rapper, who's been crushing on Zozi for a young minute now, has come out guns blazing in defence of the beauty queen.

Social media users dragged Zozibini for being “dramatic” after she visited a school that had issues with child to teacher violence.

Feeling that people were being unnecessarily unfair towards Zozi, Cassper stepped to her defence, saying that none of their behaviour would be tolerated.

“Lea starta akere! Hake batle sepe ka Zozi please! Hands off!”