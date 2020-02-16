TshisaLIVE

Chad da Don’s girlfriend just got his name tattooed on her neck

16 February 2020 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Chad da Don's girlfriend now has his name on her neck.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Rapper Chad da Don's girlfriend Carlla Poggenpoel seems to be so madly in love with him that she tattooed his name on her neck.

Chuffed at his girl's display of affection, Chad shared the picture on Twitter of his new bae showing off the new tattoo.

“She tatted Donovan Chad on the neck! Some rider sh*t right there.”

The couple had fans deep in their feels late last year when Chad posted a steamy “bathtub” snap with his new bae.

A fan reached out on Instagram, telling him what mattered was that he was happy.

I've been seeing everybody giving stick about your last relationship boy, and I'm happy you are happy and that's what counts the most!”

Appreciative of the love and support, Chad thanked the fan and said lions didn't lose sleep over the opinions of sheep.

Of course, this is not the first time Chad has been “recognised” with a tattoo.

In 2018, he and ex-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, got matching tattoos of their initials on their ring fingers as a sign of their love for each other.

In a now deleted post, Chad and Kelly shared pictures of their matching tattoos.

“I asked ... she said yes. Love you my queen Kelly Khumalo,” Chad wrote. Kelly captioned her post with a simple, “I said yes”. 

They have since covered the tattoos after their split.

