WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days

16 February 2020 - 11:59 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Kelly Khumalo and Thingo's bond and vocals are on another level.
Everyone knows that singer Kelly Khumalo has pipes for days, and now it seems her daughter might be following in her footsteps.

Sis posted a beautiful video of her singing a song with her 5-year-old daughter Thingo and it was clear that the little one is musically gifted like her gorgeous mom.

Like mother like daughter, Kelly is training and sharpening Thingo's vocals at a tender age.

She captioned the post with a love emoji, and referred to Thingo as “My little song bird”.

Fans were quick to offer double taps and comments on the video, complimenting Thingo on how talented she is.

Kelly has always encouraged and gushed over her children.

She previously posted a picture of Thingo, captioning it, “I Buzz Buzz kaMama” and another of her son, with the caption, “My handsome boy”.

Kelly has also received compliments on how she is handling motherhood and how her kids have grown.

Speaking to the Sunday Times last year, Thingo and Christian revealed that their mom is always telling them she loves them and calls them, even when she is away.

“Our mom loves us because we are her gifts from God,” they added.

