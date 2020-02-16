WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days

Everyone knows that singer Kelly Khumalo has pipes for days, and now it seems her daughter might be following in her footsteps.

Sis posted a beautiful video of her singing a song with her 5-year-old daughter Thingo and it was clear that the little one is musically gifted like her gorgeous mom.

Like mother like daughter, Kelly is training and sharpening Thingo's vocals at a tender age.

She captioned the post with a love emoji, and referred to Thingo as “My little song bird”.