Baby number two on the way for Gabisile Tshabalala: My family is growing

Love reigned supreme in Mzansi this past Valentine's Day as the TL celebrated the news that actress Gabisile Tshabalala is expecting her and her hubby's second baby!

Gabisile took to social media to reveal that she's a mother-to-be again, with the most beautiful baby bump snap.

In another post, she expressed her gratitude and excitement at her growing family.

“Thank you, Lord, for this blessing. Being a mother is such a gift and I am so excited my family is growing,” she said.

Gabi also used the opportunity to announce her new campaign which is aimed at addressing employee discrimination, particularly for pregnant women.

She chose to use her own story, and the story of many other women, to highlight that pregnant women across the world are regularly treated less favourably due to their pregnancy or intended pregnancy.

Check out the video below.