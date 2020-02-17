TshisaLIVE

Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae'

17 February 2020 - 11:08 By Masego Seemela
Rapper AKA is smitten with his new 'bae'.
Rapper AKA is smitten with his new 'bae'.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA left fans in a frenzy when he celebrated Valentine's weekend in a “special” way with his new “bae”.

Social media went into a meltdown after AKA shared snaps of a mysterious woman everyone has been wanting to know about.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the rapper posted pictures of himself and the woman, commenting: “Working on the weekend as usual.” 

In one snap, the woman is seen giving the rapper a peck on the cheek, alongside a heart emoji and the caption: “Love”

Image: AKA/ Instagram
Image: AKA/ Instagram

AKA also shared a snap of the woman holding a teddy bear, with the inscription: “Love you.”

Image: AKA/ Instagram
Image: AKA/ Instagram
Image: AKA/ Instagram

Snaps of the “mysterious” woman first surfaced in January, when a video of her and AKA locking lips at a restaurant went viral.

The rapper then got the streets talking when he confirmed he had broken up with his baby mama, DJ Zinhle.

AKA has yet to confirm his new relationship, but pictures of the woman at his birthday party also surfaced, fuelling further rumours of a romance.

