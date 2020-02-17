Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae'

Rapper AKA left fans in a frenzy when he celebrated Valentine's weekend in a “special” way with his new “bae”.

Social media went into a meltdown after AKA shared snaps of a mysterious woman everyone has been wanting to know about.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the rapper posted pictures of himself and the woman, commenting: “Working on the weekend as usual.”

In one snap, the woman is seen giving the rapper a peck on the cheek, alongside a heart emoji and the caption: “Love”