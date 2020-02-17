I used to tell people I am a cop — Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest had fans giggling recently when he revealed that before he became super famous he used to tell people that they only recognised him because he was a metro police officer.

Cassper was caught out when a Twitter user jumped on a thread about recognising famous people in public and wrote: “Met Cassper in the club when Gusheshe came out and he was talking to my friend (they knew each other). I kept asking where I knew him from and he said 'ke metro police ea ko Braam'. I was drunk af.”

While the post was shared by tons of Tsibipians, Mufasa confessed to his sins.

“Hahaha. I used to do this all the time. I used to tell people I'm a cop. This story is true,” he wrote, spilling the beans.