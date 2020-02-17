TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Anele Mdoda is totes stannin' over 'Date My Family's' Mbali

17 February 2020 - 11:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Anele Mdoda explained why she was rooting for 'Date My Family's' Mbali.
Sunday's episode of Date My Family introduced Mzansi to Mbali, a bachelorette who was not willing to compromise her values.

While she won over most female viewers, Mbali rubbed a few people up the wrong way.

Sis made it clear she was not “conventional”. She said she loved alcohol and was super-unapologetic about her way of life and brutal “honesty”.

This left many tweeps, including TV presenter Anele Mdoda, dubbing her “leadership”.  Others, mostly men, found her crass and rude.

Late tweet, but Mbali from Date My Family was mad cool. Boys think they want a woman like that till they get a woman like that. Note, I said boys,” Anele wrote.

She said most people were touched because Mbali was not trying to fit into the “wife-material” stereotype.

“Dude!!!! It pains them to see a lady who is not pressed about being their Makoti. The Christian brother was the worst for me,” Anele said.

Most people seemed to agree with Anele. They loved Mbali!

