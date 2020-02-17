IN MEMES | Anele Mdoda is totes stannin' over 'Date My Family's' Mbali
Sunday's episode of Date My Family introduced Mzansi to Mbali, a bachelorette who was not willing to compromise her values.
While she won over most female viewers, Mbali rubbed a few people up the wrong way.
Sis made it clear she was not “conventional”. She said she loved alcohol and was super-unapologetic about her way of life and brutal “honesty”.
This left many tweeps, including TV presenter Anele Mdoda, dubbing her “leadership”. Others, mostly men, found her crass and rude.
“Late tweet, but Mbali from Date My Family was mad cool. Boys think they want a woman like that till they get a woman like that. Note, I said boys,” Anele wrote.
She said most people were touched because Mbali was not trying to fit into the “wife-material” stereotype.
“Dude!!!! It pains them to see a lady who is not pressed about being their Makoti. The Christian brother was the worst for me,” Anele said.
Why do families ask dumb shit like are you gonna cook for him as if to affirm they sending a little boy out to the world instead of a man?— Habana_B (@Ultimate_Critiq) February 17, 2020
Dude !!!! It pains them to see a lady who is not pressed about being their Makoti. The Christian brother was the worst for me. https://t.co/LMFDC6WgTm— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 17, 2020
Most people seemed to agree with Anele. They loved Mbali!
They complaining about Mbali's outfit meanwhile his wearing a suit with flops 😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/1Uoq2LRB0z— Lady k¡ng (@Thims_twinkie) February 16, 2020
Been waiting for this episode the whole week 😹😹😹😹 sihole Mbali!! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/JBFQ0bTzau— Madam To you 👱🏾♀️ (@slondileniclou1) February 16, 2020
Yho! Mbali doesn’t play . I drink ! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/aZxE6LcQzA— Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) February 16, 2020
I am failing to understand why y'all applauding such behavior Mbali is rude asf#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/7TokVF94gp— Shane👑©🇿🇦 (@Triqqa_X) February 16, 2020
Like and retweetif you think Mbali is beautiful and confident #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Sif9gqpf1N— Insta: Ayandah_01 (@KhatazaAyandah) February 16, 2020
Raise ur hand if you are here for Mbali #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/vO7c8HJAsT— Tkunusual (@tkunusual) February 16, 2020
Mbali is keeping it real. Holy communion is alcohol...only difference is the venue and mood!#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/bIcUmGGR06— Palesa M (@Pale_Palee) February 16, 2020
This Fam is not impressed with Mbali nd she is not bothered 😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/vHr0giI7j0— check Pinned tweet 🙏 (@Thato_Fentse) February 16, 2020
Tshepo deliberately tells Mbali he tells lies in order to “Push Her Away”, when she meets him halfway ya’ll say she’s rude. She’s my legend 🤣🤣🤣🤣#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/wNHLHnN3wC— Gadabi Khanari (@BingiRasKhanari) February 16, 2020
This remains the best episode by far— Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) February 16, 2020
She loves alcohol
She loves to sing
She is a dancer
She is funny asF
She is arrogant
She is herself
She doesn't know how to cook
She loves sex
She doesn't go to church
She is single yet cheating
🤣
That's Mbali for you #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/hXcbCu1867
Mbali is in the house...for sure😂😂😂🙌🏾 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/hy5vfaCB4o— Penny Mkalipe (@ThipenThwa) February 16, 2020